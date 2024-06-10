Watch Now
Packers announce date and times for 2024 Family Night

Posted at 12:57 PM, Jun 10, 2024

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Packers announced in a news release that this year's Family Night is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 3.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. The players will warm up on the field at Lambeau at 7 p.m. Practice begins at 7:30.

The Packers say tickets will go on sale Wednesday, June 26, at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available only online/mobile through Ticketmaster and are $10 each. There will be a limit of 10 tickets per purchase during the first day tickets go on sale. Anyone attending Family Night will be required to buy a ticket.

There will be no refunds unless all activities at Lambeau Field from when doors open until the end of the fireworks show are canceled.

The evening remains family-focused and will feature a game-like atmosphere.

If you can't attend, you can watch it on tv32.

