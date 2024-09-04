Off they go! Watch the Packers take off and track their flight to Brazil

Watch Now
The Packers plane departed for São Paulo just after 7:00 a.m. Wednesday and are expected to land later this evening ahead of Friday's season opener against the Eagles.
ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Packers departed for São Paulo, Brazil Wednesday morning ahead of their season opener against the Eagles.

A few loyal fans came out to Austin Straubel International Airport to help send the team off. Players arrived to the airport on a bus around 6:45 a.m. The B777-300ER plane took off around 7:20 a.m.

The team is expected to arrive shortly after 7:00 p.m. Brasilia Standard Time Wednesday evening, a flight time of around 10 hours.

Fans can track the team's flight here.

