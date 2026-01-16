NFL coaching carousel heats up with Packers connections as nine teams seek head coaches

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The NFL's coaching carousel is in full swing with Green Bay Packers personnel drawing significant interest as nine teams work to fill head coaching vacancies.

Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley is emerging as a top candidate, with six teams requesting interviews including most recently the Pittsburgh Steelers. The strong interest in Hafley highlights his impact on Green Bay's defense and his potential as a future head coach.

While there are no updates on Packers head coach Matt LaFleur's status, he remains in his position as the league works through the open jobs.

Former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy has also re-entered the coaching market. McCarthy is scheduled to interview Saturday with the Tennessee Titans.

The coaching carousel may see its first major move finalized soon. The New York Giants are reportedly finalizing a five-year deal with former Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, which would make him one of the highest-paid coaches in the NFL.

The NFL's coaching cycle continues to unfold with multiple teams still conducting their searches.