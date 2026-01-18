Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
14  WX Alerts
SportsNFLGreen Bay Packers

Actions

Matt LaFleur agrees to multi-year extension per reports

Packers Browns Football
David Richard/AP
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Packers Browns Football
Posted
and last updated

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur has agreed to a multi-year contract extension, according to multiple reports.

NFL insider Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported the Packers and LaFleur are finalizing terms on an extension that would keep him in Green Bay. ESPN Packers reporter Rob Demovsky also reported LaFleur has signed a multi-year deal, citing sources.

One source told ESPN the extension is “not a prove-it deal but a real commitment.”

Demovsky also reported new contracts for General Manager Brian Gutekunst and Vice President of Football Administration Russ Ball are also in the works.

LaFleur has been the Packers’ head coach since 2019 and has led the team to multiple playoff appearances. The Packers have not yet announced the extension.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
john miller .jpg

Learn More About Sports Reporter John Miller
Kelly Hallinan.jpg

Learn More About Sports Reporter Kelly Hallinan