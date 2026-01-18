Matt LaFleur agrees to multi-year extension per reports

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur has agreed to a multi-year contract extension, according to multiple reports.

NFL insider Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported the Packers and LaFleur are finalizing terms on an extension that would keep him in Green Bay. ESPN Packers reporter Rob Demovsky also reported LaFleur has signed a multi-year deal, citing sources.

NEWS: The Packers and Matt LaFleur are finalizing terms on a multi-year extension to keep LaFleur in Green Bay, sources tell The Athletic. pic.twitter.com/wKmTZDdtTD — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) January 17, 2026

One source told ESPN the extension is “not a prove-it deal but a real commitment.”

Demovsky also reported new contracts for General Manager Brian Gutekunst and Vice President of Football Administration Russ Ball are also in the works.

Matt LaFleur will return as the Packers head coach, per sources. He has signed to a multi-year contract extension that a source said is “not a prove-it deal but a real commitment.” New deals for GM Brian Gutekunst and VP Russ Ball also in the works. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 17, 2026

LaFleur has been the Packers’ head coach since 2019 and has led the team to multiple playoff appearances. The Packers have not yet announced the extension.