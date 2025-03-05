Mason Crosby, the Packers' all-time leading scorer, will retire with the team

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Longtime Packers kicker Mason Crosby will retire in green and gold.

Two seasons after he last played with the team, Crosby will retire as a Packer later this week.

A former sixth round pick, Crosby was a member of the Packers team that won Super Bowl XLV and is the team's all-time leading scorer with 1,918 career points. He also ranks No. 1 in team history for games played and consecutive games played, with 258.

Crosby is expected to appear at a news conference Friday at Lambeau Field.