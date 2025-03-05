Watch Now
SportsNFLGreen Bay Packers

Actions

Mason Crosby, the Packers' all-time leading scorer, will retire with the team

Mason Crosby, Randall Cobb
Bryan Woolston/AP
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) is congratulated by wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) after kicking the winning field goal during overtime in an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. The Packers defeated the Bengals 25-22 in overtime. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Mason Crosby, Randall Cobb
Posted

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Longtime Packers kicker Mason Crosby will retire in green and gold.

Two seasons after he last played with the team, Crosby will retire as a Packer later this week.

A former sixth round pick, Crosby was a member of the Packers team that won Super Bowl XLV and is the team's all-time leading scorer with 1,918 career points. He also ranks No. 1 in team history for games played and consecutive games played, with 258.

Crosby is expected to appear at a news conference Friday at Lambeau Field.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
John_Miller.jpg

Learn More About Sports Reporter John Miller
Kelly Hallinan.jpg

Learn More About Sports Reporter Kelly Hallinan