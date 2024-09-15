Watch Now
Love (knee) ruled out for Packers home opener against Colts

Malik Willis will start at quarterback for the Packers and Sean Clifford will serve as the backup.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) in helped off the field after getting hurt during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, at the Neo Quimica Arena in Sao Paulo. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)
GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) — Jordan Love has officially been ruled out for the Packers home opener against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Packers quarterback sprained his left MCL last Friday in the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur called the injury “more day to day than anything” and left the door open to the possibility of Love playing all week, saying that if the QB was medically cleared they would “give him the opportunity” to play.

Love was initially listed as questionable to play on Friday, but then downgraded to doubtful on Saturday.

Now NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting Love is targeting a week five return from the injury, meaning he would miss a total of three games.

Malik Willis, who was acquired in a trade with the Tennessee Titans at the end of training camp, will start at quarterback for the Packers. Sean Clifford was elevated off the practice squad and will serve as the backup.

WR Jayden Reed and RB MarShawn Lloyd, both listed as questionable, are both active and expected to play against the Colts.

