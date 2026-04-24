Looking back at Barryn Sorrell’s emotional draft day in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — It was one of the most emotional moments of the 2025 NFL Draft.

On Day 3, there was one player left waiting in the green room — Texas edge rusher Barryn Sorrell.

After days of waiting in Green Bay, Sorrell finally received the call that would change his life — from the Green Bay Packers.

“I couldn't have dreamed of it working out any differently, any better,” his mother, Saylaina Givens, said. “It was definitely a very, very special moment and it will always be near to my heart, his heart.”

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Looking back at Barryn Sorrell’s emotional draft day moment with Packers

Typically, around 15 to 20 top prospects are invited to attend the draft in person. Sorrell, who was projected as a second-round pick, attended with help from his agent, fulfilling a childhood dream.

“We received an invitation from the NFL. We received accommodations from the NFL, and that's how it went,” Givens said.

Sorrell arrived in Green Bay ahead of the draft on Wednesday. On Thursday, he watched the first round at a hotel watch party, where he saw his former Texas teammate Matthew Golden get drafted by the Packers.

“Barron stayed awake that night late late that night until he made it back from the draft because he had interviews after and all of that just to congratulate him and say, OK, now let's see where I'll be and maybe we'll cross paths. Who knows, we'll see,” Givens said with a smile. “But I don't think that either of them thought that would be the case.”

When Day 2 arrived, it was Sorrell’s turn to head to the green room.

“Our day came and we dressed up, so we knew we'd dress up just like as though we were going on day one,” Givens said.

But as the second and third rounds passed, Sorrell continued to wait.

“You're just sitting and Barryn's waiting. He has his phone and we're waiting and the calls are going and you're waiting and you're waiting,” Givens said.

His name was never called that night.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell stopped by to speak with Sorrell and told him that if he chose to stay for Day 3, he would be there as well.

The family initially planned to leave the next morning, but during breakfast on Saturday, Sorrell made the last-minute decision to return to the green room.

“We're scrambling to go get dressed. Didn't bring clothes for Day 3, so everyone's like, just go! Put on whatever you were gonna wear, you know, casual clothes, i.e., why Barryn had on the shorts set. That's all he had,” Givens said.

This time, the wait didn’t last long.

“He kind of jumps and he looks at me and I look at him and it's like, you know, kind of like, oh my goodness,” Givens said.

“So Barryn hangs up and he's like, it's Green Bay and whatever, so we're all excited. Well, the thing is, Barryn never once told the coach that, ‘I’m here.’”

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur didn’t know Sorrell was even in Green Bay when drafting him.

“We were all unaware that he was here,” LaFleur said. “And so when the commissioner got on stage and was announcing him, to be honest with you, I thought he was going to announce somebody to announce the pick for him.”

Moments later, Sorrell walked across the stage, stunning the crowd and the organization.

After arriving at Lambeau Field, the emotions of the moment set in as he thanked his family during his first press conference.

“I'm just happy that I get to share this opportunity with them because they deserve it. They deserve it so much. I'm thankful. I'm thankful to have them as my parents. I'm thankful that they're here. I could go on and on about them, but let's just say they, they sacrificed a lot for me to be here,” Sorrell said.

From her seat, Givens could only watch.

“I already had Kleenex because I knew this day likely would get emotional for me, right?” she said. “I'm like wanting to get him a Kleenex. You want to go and embrace him, you want to do all of these things, but I can't do anything but sit there and watch and allow him to express himself and just take it all in.”

The family ended up staying in Green Bay longer than expected, with flights home canceled Saturday afternoon as they continued soaking in Sorrell’s new home.

For prospects still waiting to hear their name called, Givens said the experience is worth it.

“Don't let this moment get away from you is what I would say don't let the moment get away from you because when it's all said and done, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity and the fact that you're here, the fact that you will be drafted, your name will be called, is a wonderful, wonderful experience that you don't wanna look back and have the should've, would've, could've thoughts.”

Since that day, Givens said she has embraced Green Bay, even relocating to the area, as her son prepares for his next chapter, including offseason training with Micah Parsons.