Look good, play good: Packers safety Javon Bullard discusses game-day fashion

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — For Green Bay Packers safety Javon Bullard, game day is about more than football. It's also an opportunity to show off his personal style.

From unique jackets to carefully coordinated accessories, Bullard takes pride in the outfits he wears walking into stadiums before games.

His philosophy is simple.

"You look good, you play good. When you play good, they pay good," Bullard said. "That's the motto."

Bullard sat down with NBC 26 for an exclusive interview ahead of Thursday Night Football against the Carolina Panthers, discussing his love for fashion, his favorite looks and the outfit he picked out for the primetime matchup at Lambeau Field.

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Packers safety Javon Bullard discusses game-day fashion

While Bullard said his interest in fashion developed over time, he began taking his game-day outfits more seriously after entering the NFL.

"When you get to the league, the camera's always on you," Bullard said. "As soon as you get out of the car, they're taking pictures. As soon as you, after the game, you're with the fans, they're taking pictures."

Bullard saw those moments as an opportunity to express himself beyond football.

"I took it as an opportunity to present myself to the world and showcase what he looks like behind the helmet," Bullard said.

For Bullard, fashion is about more than clothing. He said he considers it an art form that includes everything from accessories to tattoos and personal aesthetics.

And while he occasionally works with stylists, including one named Golden who helped him put together Thursday's outfit, Bullard said the process is collaborative.

"You're just sharing, it's like collaborative ideas with one another," Bullard said.

When it comes to building an outfit, Bullard has one rule: Start with the shoes.

"I'm a shoes first guy," Bullard said. "I buy some shoes and then it's easy to buy clothes off your shoes."

His favorite look of the season so far? A burgundy leather coat he wore ahead of the Packers' home opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

"That was pretty smooth," Bullard said.

Bullard also has plenty of opinions about fashion inside the Packers locker room.

When asked which teammate has the best style, he immediately named backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor. He also complimented the fashion choices of teammates Benjamin St-Juste, known as "Juice," and Xavier McKinney, known as "X."

"When X wanna dress, X dressing," Bullard said, adding that he believes his teammate dressed up more frequently while playing in New York.

Bullard also gave offensive lineman Sean Rhyan credit for incorporating pink into his outfits.

"I think Sean Ryan is one of the drippiest O-linemen ever," Bullard said.

But Bullard isn't interested in criticizing anyone else's fashion choices. He believes personal style is subjective, even when someone wears something he wouldn't choose for himself.

As for Thursday Night Football, Bullard gave NBC 26 an exclusive look at the outfit he planned to wear against the Panthers.

The look features a coordinated denim set with tan and brown detailing, combining a more formal appearance with elements of streetwear.

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"I love a formal look, especially with the tie, with the aesthetics and stuff like that," Bullard said. "And the denim, I think that's just like, it really complements the formal with the streetwear a little bit."

Bullard said accessories will be an important part of the finished look, although he didn't bring them to the interview.

"When you see it tomorrow, I think it's all gonna come together," Bullard said.

Sunglasses are among his favorite accessories, and he said he's also looking to expand his collection of bags to complement his outfits.

Bullard is confident Thursday's look will rank among his best.

"It's top three for sure," he said.

However, there's one detail Bullard won't know until game day: Exactly how the outfit will look on him.

That's because he doesn't try on his game-day outfits beforehand.

Bullard said he prefers to preserve the feeling of wearing an outfit for the first time, even if that means waiting until the day of the game to see how everything comes together.

"When you put the fit on for the first time, that's a good feeling," Bullard said.

He explained that he typically knows his sizes and often has clothing tailored to fit the way he wants. He even avoids trying on shoes in stores when he already knows his size.

For Bullard, that first-time feeling is part of his preparation for a game.

"You already got the mindset of going out there and winning a football game, but as soon as you put that fit on, it's like you spray on your little cologne, you get in the car, you playing your music, you get out with your shades on," Bullard said. "It's a nice feeling."

And while Bullard hopes his Thursday night outfit makes a statement, he has an even bigger goal once he trades his game-day clothes for his Packers uniform.

"Hopefully we pull out this dub tomorrow and we're gonna get it done and your boy will make some plays," Bullard said. "And I can just look at the fit like it's all because of the fit."