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LaFleur: Packers training camp set to begin July 29

Packers Camp Football
Mike Roemer/AP
Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love rides bike to NFL football training camp Saturday, July. 27, 2024, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
Packers Camp Football
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GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Packers will hold their first training camp practice on Wednesday, July 29, Matt LaFleur said Thursday morning.

It's a later start than previous years, aligning with a later start to the regular season on September 13.

The full training camp schedule will be announced at a later date. The Packers have previously announced that the annual Family Night will be on Friday, August 7.

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