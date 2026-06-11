LaFleur: Packers training camp set to begin July 29

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Packers will hold their first training camp practice on Wednesday, July 29, Matt LaFleur said Thursday morning.

Matt LaFleur said vets will report July 28th for training camp. #Packers first training camp practice will be July 29th. — John Miller (@JohnMillerNBC26) June 11, 2026

It's a later start than previous years, aligning with a later start to the regular season on September 13.

The full training camp schedule will be announced at a later date. The Packers have previously announced that the annual Family Night will be on Friday, August 7.