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Packers Family Night returns Aug. 7, live on NBC 26

Packers Family Night Recap: Rookie receivers and defense shine
BRANDON KINNARD / NBC 26
Packers Family Night Recap: Rookie receivers and defense shine<br/>
Packers Family Night Recap: Rookie receivers and defense shine
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GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Packers Family Night is scheduled for the evening of Aug. 7, the Green Bay Packers announced Thursday.

According to the team, this year's Family Night will serve as an introduction to the 2026 Packers in a full practice format once again.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., with warmups beginning at 7 p.m. and practice starting at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will be available only through mobile delivery. They cost $10 plus fees, totaling $12.42 per ticket, according to the Packers. Sales begin at 10 a.m. Monday, June 15.

Fans unable to attend in person can watch the event on NBC 26.

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