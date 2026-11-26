GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The atmosphere at Stadium View was electric as the Packers kicked off to take on the Rams in the NFL's first-ever Thanksgiving Eve game.

But wrapped up in the excitement was conflicting emotions after the Steelers released Packers legend Aaron Rodgers and Rodgers criticized Pittsburgh coach Mike McCarthy.

Matt Kadlec is from Green Bay and says he thinks the Steelers are missing out by getting rid of Rodgers.

"I was obviously just flabbergasted," Kadlec said. "There was really no words to say. It was just a shock to hear."

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Green Bay Packers fans react to Aaron Rodgers release from Pittsburgh

But he also understands if Mike McCarthy was sleeping in meetings, as Rodgers said, someone had to speak up.

"You know the quarterback needs the play-caller," Kadlec said. "And so if that's true I don't think he was wrong to share the truth."

Packers fan Michelle Benz says, while she isn't a big Rodgers fan now, she respects him for bringing home the Lombardi Trophy to Green Bay following the 2010 season.

"It brought a lot of hope, Benz said. "I don't know how much people really like him anymore here. But during the time he was here it brought a lot of excitement."

However she says Rodgers, who will turn 43 next week, may have waited too long to retire.

"I think his time was up last year," Benz said. "He should have left the game last year."

But Kadlec says even if this means Rodgers' career is now over he will always have a soft spot for No. 12.

"I loved watching him play and sling the football around," Kadlec said. "I obviously want him to go out on top, I don't want to see him fail. But I'm grateful for him."

Other Packers fans say that while his exit from Green Bay was also a little rocky, they are pulling for him to at least finish out the season with another team.