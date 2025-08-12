Jordan Love to have surgery on left thumb, but the Packers QB is expected back for the regular season

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Packers quarterback Jordan Love is having surgery on his left thumb but is expected back for the regular season, general manager Brian Gutekunst said Tuesday.

"From my understanding it will happen this (Tuesday) morning," head coach Matt LaFleur said of the surgery.

Love hit his non-throwing hand on an opposing player's helmet during Saturday's preseason game. It appeared to happen on his final play of the game, when he stepped up in the pocket but was sacked by Jets DL Jay Tufele.

Love practiced Monday with his thumb wrapped, and was seen talking with trainers following the practice.

Gutekunst called the surgery a "little procedure" and said the team hopes to have him back at practice as soon as next week. Gutekunst said the injury is a "ligament thing" but did not go into further detail.

Despite the injury sustained on Saturday, Love participated in practice on Monday, as Gutekunst explained that the quarterback wanted to evaluate how he felt.

“He powered through yesterday," LaFleur said. "I thought he did a nice job. Some unconventional handoffs. You do what you gotta do.”

After practice, a decision was made for Love to undergo the procedure.

“He had some options," Gutekunst said. "You guys saw him out there. He certainly was able to function. The best option for him to get back the fastest was to do this."

When asked about Love’s mindset, Gutekunst said the quarterback is a positive, level-headed individual who made the right choice in opting for the procedure.

“That’s life in the national football league," LaFleur added. "You've got to adapt and adjust."

Gutekunst reassured fans that Love would have ample time to recover and does not anticipate any long-term effects from the injury.

“You never want these guys to be out, but more importantly, he’ll be ready for Week 1," Gutekunst said. "That’s the most important thing."

LaFleur echoed Gutekunst’s optimism, noting the injury should not sideline Love for long.

"From what I understand it's a pretty relatively quick recovery so hopefully I can get him back out in some capacity next week," LaFleur said. "Obviously he'll be out this week. I would put a highly unlikely that he would play against Seattle.”

The Packers are scheduled for a joint practice on Thursday in Indianapolis before then taking on the Colts in a preseason game on Saturday. Kickoff is at noon.

Next week, the Seahawks come to Green Bay for a joint practice Thursday, August 21 and the final preseason game on Saturday, August 23. Kickoff for that game is at 3:00 p.m.

