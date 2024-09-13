Watch Now
Jordan Love not ruled out just yet; Packers list QB as questionable for Sunday

Jordan Love hasn't practiced all week. He has not yet been medically cleared. But the Packers quarterback still has a chance to play in Sunday's home opener despite the knee injury suffered last week.
Packers Eagles Football
Doug Benc/AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) is helped off the field after getting hurt during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, at the Neo Quimica Arena in Sao Paulo. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)
Packers Eagles Football
Posted

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) — There's a chance Jordan Love could play in Sunday's home opener against the Indianapolis Colts.

On Friday the Packers listed their starting quarterback as questionable, giving him about a 50-50 shot at suiting up.

After suffering an MCL sprain late in last Friday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Love has not practiced at all this week. However, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said on Wednesday that Love could play despite not practicing.

LaFleur has said multiple times that if Love is medically cleared, the Packers will give him a chance to play as long as he can "protect himself" physically.

At this point, Love has not yet been medically cleared.

In addition to Love, WR Jayden Reed (calf/shin) and RB MarShawn Lloyd (hamstring) are also questionable for Sunday's game.

