Jordan Love, Micah Parsons to headline Green Bay charity softball game

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Jordan Love will once again host the Green Bay Charity Softball Game on June 5, with Micah Parsons joining this year’s event as a co-host.

Parsons, who is recovering from a torn ACL, may not be able to play but is still expected to be part of the event and support the defensive side.

“Adding Micah Parsons … to be able to really make it a real offense-defense game,” Love said Wednesday. “I think he’ll be a great addition.”

The annual event at Neuroscience Group Field will feature a home run derby, a softball game and fan activities, while raising money for Love’s Hands of 10ve Foundation and Parsons’ Lion Heart Foundation.

“It’s very important,” Love said. “The money is going to go to some great causes and go a long way helping people out.”

Love said Parsons’ presence brings added energy and competition, even if his role is limited.

“Obviously we know what type of player Micah is on the football field — phenomenal player,” Love said. “I know he’s a competitor. He’d love to be out there, showcase his softball skills, have fun, talk a little smack and just make it a great event.”

Despite Parsons’ dominance in the NFL, Love said the softball setting changes things.

“Micah Parsons on the football field is a completely different animal,” Love said. “When he’s trying to tackle me, he’s trying to take my head off. Softball … hopefully there’s no collisions out there. I’m not scared about that.”

Love added that the offense has had the upper hand in recent years.

“I think offense has won the past three years,” he said. “They talk a big game, but I don’t think they can back it up.”

A championship belt will be awarded to this year’s winner, adding another layer of competition.

“Offense will be walking out with this,” Love said. “I’m going to make sure Micah does not walk home with this. He can watch me walk out with it.”

Beyond the competition, Love emphasized the importance of giving back through both players’ foundations.

“A big part of our foundation is being able to partner with other foundations and give back,” he said. “Any foundation that aligns with the values we support — that’s what it’s about.”

Funds raised help support youth initiatives, including camps and equipment drives.

“Just trying to find ways to keep kids involved and not have equipment be the reason they don’t want to play,” Love said. “There are so many great lessons from sports.”

Love said those efforts are personal.

“I see myself in those kids’ shoes,” he said. “I was at those camps, looking up to NFL players. To be in this position now and give back — it’s special.”

The event also provides a rare opportunity for fans to interact with players in a relaxed setting.

“This is Wisconsin,” Love said. “It’s probably the only place that might have a turnout like this for a softball game with football players. Fans are lined up hours early … it’s all about the love and support.”

For some players, especially newcomers, the game serves as their first introduction to Packers fans.

“For a lot of guys, it’s their first time being around the fans,” Love said. “To see that support right away — that’s what makes it special.”

While the focus remains on charity and community, Love made it clear he still plans to come out on top.

“Micah, you’re going down,” he said. “We’re teammates, but on June 5, we’re opponents. Offense is coming home with that belt.”