'It was my honor to be your QB': Rodgers says goodbye to Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Aaron Rodgers shared and expressed his gratitude for Green Bay online Tuesday as he parted ways with the Packers and headed to New York.

The news broke on Monday, after six weeks of waiting, that the Jets agreed on a dealto acquire the four-time NFL MVP from the Packers.

NFL insider Adam Schefter first shared on Twitter trade compensation details. The teams swapped first-round picks for this year. The Packers will also get a second-round pick in 2024 that could turn into a first-round pick if Rodgers plays 65% of the plays.

On Instagram Tuesday, Rodgers shared 10 photos that highlighted his 18 seasons with the Packers along with a message of thanks.

I’m not sure it’s possible to fully express the gratitude that I have to the @packers , our incredible fans, the state of Wisconsin, the thousands of players that I crossed paths with, the incredible men and women who work for the organization, and the amazing people who I got to meet along the way, in one post with 10 pictures, but I hope you read this and feel my heart and soul, filled with love, joy, and peace about my time in green and gold. 💚💛

I grew up in Green Bay, drafted at 21, fell in love with the game, met some lifelong friends, and take with me memories that will last a lifetime.

Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers also noted his gratitude for the fans.

"To the fans, THANK YOU, you made every run out of the tunnel special, every home game magical, and it was my honor to be your QB," Rodgers wrote.

The New York Jets tweeted out the arrival of their new QB; and an introductory press conference is scheduled for Wednesday.

This is the second time in 14 years that the Green Bay Packers traded a quarterback to the New York Jets, the first in 2009 with Brett Favre.