REPORT: Rodgers traded to New York Jets

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Packers have traded quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The deal to trade Rodger to the Jets comes after months of reported tensions between the star QB and the team.

Ian Rapoport tweeted out the deal saying the Packers and Jets have agreed to the mega-trade, sending four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers to the Jets for major compensation.

The deal includes a 2nd rounder this year, a first-round pick swap this year, and a conditional 1st rounder in 2024.

The two side began talking this weekend and it picked up quickly. Now, it's done. The #Jets will now convert Rodgers' contract for cap purposes. https://t.co/WUb1Mv5iuJ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 24, 2023

Former ESPN host Trey Wingo, who first reported that Rodgers was in talks with the Jets, was also one of the first people to report the news of Rodgers being traded back in March.

Hearing Rodgers to the Jets is done. History about to repeat itself between New York and Green Bay. Time is indeed a flat circle — trey wingo (@wingoz) March 13, 2023

Rodgers had been under contract with the team for $59.465 million guaranteed if he played in 2023. It would've been his 18th season in Green Bay.

Now, however, Rodgers will be spending his 18th year in the NFL with the Jets after the Packers traded him.

The move could be considered poetic to some, given that former Packers quarterback Brett Favre also played for the Jets after leaving the Packers in 2007.

A major domino foreshadowing the deal fell on Tuesday, when the Jets reached an agreement with Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard, one of Rodgers' favorite targets. ESPN's Adam Schefter said the Jets may also have their eye on Randall Cobb.

BREAKING: #Jets are signing FA WR Allen Lazard to a 4-year, $44M deal with $22M guaranteed, sources tell @thescore.



Lazard comes off his best season, totaling 60/788/6 in 15 games with #Packers. This deal should also get things to the finish line with Aaron Rodgers and the Jets. pic.twitter.com/wOmAbEe0pC — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 14, 2023

Rodgers' fate has been up in the air since the end of the season and has been a topic of discussion for the past few years. It all started when the Green Bay Packers used a first-round draft pick to draft quarterback Jordan Love in 2020.

Many Packers fans saw the pick as a sign that the team was moving on from Rodgers. Others were simply confused by the choice.

After the pick, Rodgers made a comment on the situation saying he wasn't thrilled with the choice.

"The general reaction at first was surprise, like many people. Not going to say I was thrilled by the pick, necessarily," said Rodgers in a conference call.

However, Rodgers' surprise grew into understanding as time went on. "I understand the organization is not thinking just about the present, but the future, and I respect that," said the Packers quarterback.

The two seemed to work together for the next few years, and now, it may be time for Love to finally have his starting moment.

Aaron Rodgers news and stats through the years.

During his 17 seasons with the Packers, Aaron Rodgers experience a lot of change. The biggest was likely the departure of former Head Coach Mike McCarthy in 2018.

Current Head Coach Matt LaFleur then came in and started a new era of Packers football, with historic seasons as a new coach.

When looking at Rodgers' career stats, it's hard to not be impressed. He has started in 223 games, thrown 475 passing touchdowns, and had more than 59,000 passing yards. And in all that time, Rodgers got sacked 530 times and threw 105 interceptions.

Those Rodgers' passes were thrown to some pretty iconic players throughout the years. Of the 475 touchdown passes, Rodgers threw the most, 70, to former Packers Wide Receiver Jordy Nelson.

He threw 68 of those touchdown passes to Davante Adams, and 48 to Randall Cobb. Other iconic players who played alongside Rodgers include Donald Driver, Jordy Nelson, Clay Matthews, and Eddie Lacy.

He has one game with a perfect quarterback rating of 158.3 which came in October 2019 against the Oakland Raiders.

Other best career moments.

Throwing six touchdowns against the Chicago Bears in 2014 with a halftime score of 42 to zero.

Going 31 for 36 for 366 yards with three touchdowns in the divisional round against Atlanta

Winning Super Bowl XLV against the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2011 for the 2010 season.

After the Packers' Super Bowl season, the team has not gone back. Since then, Rodgers and the team have lost all four championship game appearances. Loosing to Seattle in overtime in 2014, getting pummeled in Atlanta in 2016, not coming close to San Fransisco in 2019, and just this past year, the top-seeded Packers lost to Tampa Bay - the only time Rodgers has played in the NFC Championship at Lambeau Field.

In his personal life, Rodgers has gone through a lot during his time with the Packers. He began and ended three pretty serious relationships: the first, with Olivia Munn, the second with Danica Patrick, and the third with Shailene Woodley.

Rodgers was also at the center of attention when he said he'd been "immunized" for COVID-19.

