In-home dinners, family FaceTimes and a 'limitless' future: One-on-one with Jordan Love's former college coach

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Jordan Love and Mike Sanford, Jr. were only together for one year at Utah State, but the two formed a lasting bond.

When the former coach’s name came up during Love’s post-practice interview Friday, the quarterback couldn’t hold back a smile.

“Sanford,” Love said. "That’s my guy.”

Sanford took over as Utah State’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2019, Love’s final college season.

The coach said he frequently had Love and the other quarterbacks over to his house for dinner. The QB immediately hit it off with Sanford’s family.

“The relationship that was developed between my kids - mainly my middle child, Gunnar - and Jordan... it got to the point where my son thinks he’s his best friend," Sanford smiled. "He thinks they’re best friends. They still FaceTime with each other.”

Mike Sanford/X Jordan Love poses for a photo with Mike Sanford's son.

On the field - it wasn’t perfect. Sanford inherited an offense that lost 10 starters, with Love as the only returning player.

The drop-off in talent hurt Love, at least statistically. He threw 20 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in that last season at Utah State, down from 32 TDs and six picks the year prior.

“Obviously my last year at Utah State didn’t go as we wanted it to,” Love said Friday. “But Mike was one of those guys that brought the energy every day and just stayed true to finding new ways to get us better.”

“I came in as a new offensive coordinator for his draft year and that year was challenging,” Sanford said. "He had to really carry our team on his shoulders.”

“He’s just one of those players that you just see no matter what comes his way he’s going to take it as a comes and then he’s going to respond and get better,” Sanford added. "And then it didn’t surprise me to see the trajectory of this season after what was a slow start.”

Sanford last coached at the University of Colorado - including a brief stint as the interim head coach in 2022. Now, he’s out of coaching and working in the Denver media.

He was at Friday’s joint practice between the Packers and Broncos to watch one of his prized pupils. Sanford and his family will also be at Sunday’s preseason game, although Love is not expected to play.

David Zalubowski/AP Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love greets members of the Denver Broncos before a joint NFL football practice, Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, in Centennial, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Sanford said he has followed Love’s professional career closely, attending four games last season including the family’s first trip to Lambeau Field in November.

“(It’s impressive) just to see his progression,” Sanford said. "Early on here in Denver in his game against the Broncos, that was probably the rock bottom moment for his season last year.”

Sanford was in attendance for that game in October of last year, as Love threw a game-sealing interception in the final minute and the Broncos beat the Packers 19-17.

Less than a month later, he and his family went to Lambeau to see the Packers take on the Chargers; that day, Love threw for 322 yards and two touchdowns - including a game-winner to Romeo Doubs in the fourth quarter - as Green Bay defeated Los Angeles 23-20 to launch its playoff push.

That day, Sanford said he noticed a change in play-style that he believes set up Love for late-season success.

“To see the trust that he was able to earn from Matt LaFleur and staff to be able to start doing what he does best - and I know it, because I’ve seen it and I’ve coached it - is push the ball down the field, play creatively,” Sanford said. "They kind of got away from the check down offense and more to playing to his skill set. And then it just took off.”

Mike Roemer/AP Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love acknowledges fans while leaving the field following an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 23-20. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

After that, the Packers won six of their final eight regular season games to make the playoffs as the NFC’s No. 7 seed. Then, Love led the charge as Green Bay went in to AT&T Stadium and convincingly took down the Cowboys in the Wild Card Round.

Now, Love is the highest-paid player in NFL history: a title Sanford said the quarterback has more than earned.

“There’s a lot of tension when you’re playing for that second contract,” Sanford said. “And for him to deliver throughout the course of the year and then deliver with a road postseason win in your first year as a starter - not many have done that."

"The sky is the limit with what Jordan can do,” Sanford continued. "He’s got a great head on his shoulders but also I think he’s a top three talented quarterback in terms of the full skill set and with that I think his contract is extremely deserved."