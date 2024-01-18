'I tried': Jordan Love responds to helping woman stuck in snow drift

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — We spoke with a woman Tuesday who got caught in a snow drift during Friday's blizzard after her hair appointment in De Pere.

Jordan Love just so happened to be in the parking lot, and the Packers quarterback tried helping push Lucy Kurowski's car out of the snow.

J-Love shared what happened Wednesday.

"You know, I was leaving, I was in the parking lot, and I saw her trying to back out, tires are spinning," Love said. "I just asked if she wanted me to help try and push real quick and see if we could get it moved. I tried. It was unsuccessful."

Kurowski said she was more worried about Love taking on the Cowboys so she told him to stop so he wouldn't get hurt.

Kurowski took a photo with Love that her aunt posted on social media and it went viral.