'He’s a tough one to lose': Packers LB Cooper suffers season-ending Achilles injury

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Edgerrin Cooper's season is over after the Green Bay Packers linebacker suffered a torn Achilles on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Cooper had nine tackles, an interception and a sack before getting injured in the third quarter. He totaled 21 tackles and two sacks in the prior three games of the season.

The injury leaves the Packers looking for production at linebacker, with Isaiah McDuffie and Ty'Ron Hopper expected to have larger roles.

“He’s a tough one to lose,” Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur said Monday. “I mean we all saw what he was able to do and basically a half of football and the player that he is. My heart hurts for him and you know his recovery and what he’s going through, but it’s an opportunity for those other guys. McDuffie’s played a lot of great football for us. I think Hopper’s shown really well.”

LaFleur said Hopper, a third-round pick of the Packers in 2024, has improved in several areas since training camp.

“I just think everything from technique, his footwork, his ability to diagnose plays and go out there and and play winning football,” LaFleur said. “So I think he’s done a great job. I think Sam does a great job with the linebackers, and you know, every year we’ve seen Hop get better and better and better.”

Zaire Franklin also has a significant role in the defense. LaFleur said Franklin helps organize the unit and praised his leadership.

“Yeah, we put a lot on his plate. I mean, he kind of directs traffic down there. I think he’s done an outstanding job, and I just love the guy, how engaged he is in game,” LaFleur said. “Bringing everybody up, supporting his teammates when the offense is out there, you see him standing up after they make the corrections. He’s supporting the offense. He’s been a great leader for us and he does a great job of getting all 11 on the same page.”

The Packers host the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Lambeau Field.