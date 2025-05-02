Georgia DL Warren Brinson brings personality, passion to Packers rookie minicamp

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — There was no shortage of energy on the first day of Packers rookie minicamp, and Georgia defensive lineman Warren Brinson stood out—not just for his play, but for his personality.

Head coach Matt LaFleur said he encourages his players to be themselves.

“I think we embrace everybody's personality," LaFleur said. "At the end of the day I want these guys to be themselves. I don't want robots. I want guys to be true to themselves. I think that’s how they’re going to maximize their ability and their time here."

Brinson is already embracing that mindset. The former Bulldog, who hopes to work in sports media one day and hosts his own podcast, was easily the most animated presence on Day 1.

“A lot of microphones, a lot of lights… how do I look, guys? Look good?” Brinson jokingly asked the reporters ahead of his interview.

He’s also reuniting with several of his Georgia teammates in Green Bay—a connection he’s excited about.

“It’s fire having my teammates here," Brinson said. "It’s gonna be the whole Georgia squad out there again. I call it the ‘Pack Dogs.’ Get it? Like Packers and dogs travel in a pack. I coined that."

Brinson added that he’s already connected with veteran defensive lineman Kenny Clark, who reached out with a welcome text.

“My heart dropped. I was like, ‘Whoa.’ This guy is a legend,” Brinson said. “I haven’t met him yet, but I walked by him and didn’t even see his face. I could just feel his aura. I knew it was Kenny Clark. It was the aura.”

The rookie says he believes he’s already a strong pass rusher, but he’s eager to learn and improve at the next level.

“I gotta work hard, ask Kenny some stuff, learn from the guys around me and get into practice and just hear what they have to tell me," Brinson said. "I'm trying to be a sponge and just soak in all the information and just find out the nuances of the NFL that I need to know to be elite and be ahead of other people."