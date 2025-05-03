Former Texas teammates Matthew Golden and Barryn Sorrell begin NFL journey together with Packers

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Entering the NFL is never easy: a new team, a new city and a new playbook await every rookie. But for former Texas teammates Matthew Golden and Barryn Sorrell, joining the Green Bay Packers has come with a built-in support system — each other.

“To be on the same team with him is truly cool,” Golden said. “The night before the draft, I went to Barryn's room, and we were talking, and we were looking outside the city where his room was, and we were just talking about football. And for us to get drafted on the same team — man, it is crazy.”

Sorrell waited in the lobby of Golden’s hotel until 1 a.m. on draft night, hoping to see him after his first-round selection.

“Obviously, you know, that's my boy,” Sorrell said. “We didn’t know how things were gonna turn out, so I definitely wanted to see him one time before he goes and I go wherever I went. But, you know, the way things turned out — I guess we’re going to see each other a lot more, so I couldn't be more thankful for that."

So cool.



He’s reunited with former teammate Matthew Golden and walked the stage in his new city. https://t.co/H6KWMDWRFJ — Kelly Hallinan (@kellyhals) April 26, 2025

On the third day of the NFL Draft, when Sorrell was selected by the Packers in the fourth round, Golden was the first person to call him. They spoke as Sorrell rode a golf cart to Lambeau Field.

Matthew Golden and Barryn Sorrell rode to practice together every day at Texas.



Here they are exchanging interview spots at Lambeau Field.



Golden: “This the guy y’all wanna talk to right here.” pic.twitter.com/ANYZdbxRIy — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) May 2, 2025

“It's just such a surreal moment,” Sorrell said. “It was like both of our dreams came to reality. We just built a relationship at Texas. We were literally riding to practice together every day, talking about the grind, talking about what his dreams were and talking about what my dreams were. And then for both of us to come to the same place, and the way we did — definitely wanted to take in that moment with him.”

Sorrell also understands the adversity Golden faced growing up.

“Me and my mom, at times we stayed in hotels, and there were times we couldn’t pay for a room, so we stayed in front of Walmart in Brenham, Texas,” Golden said. “So I reflect back to that whenever I am playing football. It just keeps me motivated to keep going.”

Sorrell said Golden’s resilience is part of what makes his story so powerful.

“Everybody loves a good underdog story,” Sorrell said. “I feel like that just describes Matt's story. I just see the way he works day in and day out... just so proud and happy for him.”

From burnt orange to green and gold, the two rookies are bringing their Texas bond into the Packers locker room.