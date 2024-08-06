Former Packers quarterback Don Horn seeking donations following health scare

A former Packers first-round draft pick and his family are asking fans for help with medical costs following a recent health scare.

Don Horn, who was drafted in 1967 and backed up Bart Starr for four seasons, has launched a GoFundMe after a medical emergency suffered earlier this summer; initially, doctors gave him just a five percent chance of survival.

Horn spent more than five weeks in a hospital but is now back at his home following "a challenging journey" that "tested his will power and determination," according to the GoFundMe description.

As of Tuesday evening, the GoFundMe had raised more than $6,300 of its $40,000 goal.

