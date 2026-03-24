Fans honor Bob Harlan’s legacy at Lambeau, sharing stories of impact and leadership

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Fans from across Wisconsin gathered at Lambeau Field to celebrate the life and legacy of former Green Bay Packers president Bob Harlan, remembering a leader who left a lasting impact on both the franchise and its community.

Harlan, who served as team president from 1989 to 2008, was widely credited with helping stabilize the organization and ensuring the Packers remained in Green Bay. For many fans in attendance, his legacy goes far beyond football.

“He’s just such a unique person, so amazing,” said Nancy Beaulieu, a Packers fan from Manitowoc. “He took the time, and he wasn’t in a hurry. I was just so impressed with him. I thought, ‘Why can’t we have more people like him?’”

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Fans honor Bob Harlan’s legacy at Lambeau

Others echoed that sentiment, describing Harlan as a model of professionalism and kindness.

“I just think he really showed what professionalism in sports means,” said Ruth Newcomb of Shawano. “What a kind and caring individual he was. He was just the ultimate gentleman and Packer fan, which is something we need in this world today.”

Fans also shared personal stories that highlighted Harlan’s accessibility and connection to the community.

Larry Winsand of Mondovi recalled reaching out to Harlan while trying to collect signatures on a Super Bowl XXXI photo. Not only did Harlan respond, he personally called and helped him complete the collection.

“It was incredible,” Winsand said. “I looked at my phone and saw it was Bob, and I thought, ‘I better answer this.’ That’s just the way he was — such a class act. When I talked to him, it felt like I was the most important thing he had to do that day.”

Harlan’s impact on the organization itself was also a common theme throughout the day. Fans credited him with playing a key role in preserving Lambeau Field and securing the future of the Packers in Green Bay.

“Bob Harlan saved Lambeau Field,” Newcomb said. “Without him, I don’t know where we would be. I think he’s up there with Lambeau and Lombardi as far as saving the Packers organization goes.”

Beaulieu agreed, noting the broader impact Harlan had on the community.

“If it weren’t for him, we might not have all this,” she said. “He wanted the team here. He knew what it would do for the community and the people, and he stuck with it.”

As stories were shared throughout the day, one thing remained clear — Harlan’s legacy is defined not only by his leadership, but by the personal connections he built along the way.