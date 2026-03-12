Bob Harlan's funeral and memorial at Lambeau Field postponed due to weather

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The funeral services and celebration of life for former Packers president Bob Harlan originally scheduled for Monday have been postponed due to inclement weather.

The remembrance events will now be held Monday, March 23, a week later than initially planned.

The visitation at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral will run from 11: a.m. to 1:45 p.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 2:00 p.m.

The memorial at the Lambeau Field Atrium will be held from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m. The Packers say fans can enter the event through the Miller Lite Gate beginning at 2:30 p.m. The event is general admission, standing room only. Fans are asked to park in lots five and six.

Harlan, who served as the team’s president for nearly two decades and helped propel the Packers into modern-day success, passed away last week at the age of 89.

A major winter storm is expected to create dangerous travel conditions throughout northeast Wisconsin beginning Saturday and continuing into Monday.