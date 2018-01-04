Bennett, Van Pelt the latest firings in Packers front office

According to a tweet from ESPN's Rob Demovsky, Packers offensive coordinator Edgar Bennett and Quarterbacks Coach Alex Van Pelt have both been let go.

Edgar Bennett is out as Packers’ offensive coordinator and Alex Van Pelt is out as Packers’ QB coach, sources tell @mortreport and me. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 3, 2018

Bennett spent the last 23 seasons in Green Bay and the final three as the offensive coordinator. His also a former Packer himself, serving as a running back and full back from 1992-1996. According to Demovsky, there is still a chance that Bennett remains on the coaching staff in some capacity.

Van Pelt spent the last six seasons with the Packers and the last two as the quarterbacks coach. Van Pelt's contract expired at the end of the season and was not renewed.

The front office moves come only two days after defensive coordinator Dom Capers was fired along with linebackers coach Scott McCurley and defensive line coach Mike Trgovac.