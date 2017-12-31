Report: Dom Capers out in Green Bay

Wind Chill Advisory issued December 31 at 9:17AM CST expiring January 1 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan
Wind Chill Advisory issued December 31 at 9:17AM CST expiring January 1 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette, Marquette, Rock, Sauk, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha
Wind Chill Advisory issued December 31 at 4:01AM CST expiring January 1 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Brown, Calumet, Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Oconto, Outagamie, Winnebago
Wind Chill Advisory issued December 31 at 4:01AM CST expiring January 1 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Portage, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, Wood
Wind Chill Advisory issued December 31 at 3:14AM CST expiring January 1 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Baraga, Delta, Dickinson, Houghton, Iron, Menominee, Schoolcraft
Wind Chill Advisory issued December 30 at 6:15PM CST expiring December 31 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Jefferson, Marquette, Rock, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha
The defense has struggled in recent years under Capers, with the original head coach of both the Panthers and Texans often the target of criticism and calls for his removal. But coach Mike McCarthy stubbornly has stuck with Capers, 67.
“I think all of us in life have always gone through experiences in our past that you may have quit on something just to get that fresh, new start, and it feels good, but in hindsight it was not the best thing for you,” McCarthy said in May regarding Capers’ ongoing presence on the staff. “I know I have personally. So I’ve always held true to that in my decision-making process.”
It’s unclear whether he’ll retire or “retire.” If it’s the latter, he could unretire with another team. It’s also unclear whether McCarthy made the decision to move on from Capers on his own or “on his own.”