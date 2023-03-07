Watch Now
Reports: Rodgers in talks with Jets, open to playing for New York

Multiple reports indicate the Packers quarterback spoke to the Jets Monday and will again on Tuesday.
Posted at 11:49 AM, Mar 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-07 12:50:42-05

NEW YORK (NBC 26) — Next stop, New York?

Speculation of an Aaron Rodgers trade is heating up, as multiple reports say the Green Bay Packers quarterback has been in talks with the New York Jets.

Reports say Rodgers is "open" to the idea of going to New York, but still hasn't decided if he wants to play in 2023 or retire.

This would indicate the Packers have given the Jets permission to speak with the quarterback. Otherwise this would be considered tampering, as Rodgers is still under contract with Green Bay.

New York has been one of the most-rumored trade destinations for Rodgers, along with Las Vegas. The Raiders are still the betting favorite to land Rodgers even after news of his discussions with the Jets.

