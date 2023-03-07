Reports: Rodgers in talks with Jets, open to playing for New York

NEW YORK (NBC 26) — Next stop, New York?

Speculation of an Aaron Rodgers trade is heating up, as multiple reports say the Green Bay Packers quarterback has been in talks with the New York Jets.

Aaron Rodgers has received permission to speak with the #Jets, source confirms. Some due diligence. https://t.co/QCP6VSoBYE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 7, 2023

Reports say Rodgers is "open" to the idea of going to New York, but still hasn't decided if he wants to play in 2023 or retire.

The #Jets and Aaron Rodgers did speak yesterday, per sources, as @wingoz said.



Rodgers still hasn’t made a decision about his future yet though. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) March 7, 2023

This would indicate the Packers have given the Jets permission to speak with the quarterback. Otherwise this would be considered tampering, as Rodgers is still under contract with Green Bay.

Clearly the Packers have given Rodgers and the Jets permission to talk. Otherwise it would be tampering and they're not filing tampering charges.



Not sure yet whether they've given Rodgers and any other teams persmission to talk or if it's just the Jets at ths point. https://t.co/zFEoKY8TFN — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) March 7, 2023

New York has been one of the most-rumored trade destinations for Rodgers, along with Las Vegas. The Raiders are still the betting favorite to land Rodgers even after news of his discussions with the Jets.