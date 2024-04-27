Fond du Lac phenom Braelon Allen goes to Jets in 4th round of NFL Draft

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Aaron Rodgers has a new weapon, and it's a player who presumably grew up watching him.

The New York Jets selected Fond du Lac native Braelon Allen with the No. 134 overall pick in the fourth round of the NFL Draft.

After reclassifying and entering college early, Allen burst onto the scene in 2021 as a 17-year-old freshman.

He rushed for 1,268 yards and 12 touchdowns that season, and earned MVP honors in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Allen finished his season with seasons of 1,242 yards in 2022 and 984 yards in 2023, when he was hindered by an ankle injury down the stretch.

Because of that injury, Allen did not do any official athletic testing - other than the bench press and the vertical jump - at the NFL Combine and the Wisconsin Pro Day.

Allen will likely have a chance to compete for the Jets' No. 2 running back job behind Breece Hall, who has rushed for 1,457 career yards in two seasons. Hall tore his ACL in a game at Lambeau Field in 2022 and missed the final 11 games of that season.