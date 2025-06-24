GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Aaron Rodgers says he's "pretty sure" this upcoming season will be his last in the NFL.

The Packers legend appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday, saying he signed a one-year deal with the Steelers because he's certain he will retire after 2025.

“I’m pretty sure this is my last season and that’s why we did the one year deal..



I’ve played twenty years and I’ve enjoyed it..



"I'm pretty sure this is my last season and that's why we did the one year deal.. I've played twenty years and I've enjoyed it.. There's no better way to finish it than with Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers" @AaronRodgers12

This will be Rodgers' 21st season playing in the NFL. He spent 18 seasons in Green Bay.

The Super Bowl champion and 4x MVP will turn 42 in December.

Rodgers has thrown for 62,952 yards, 503 touchdowns, and just 116 interceptions throughout his storied career. His 503 touchdown passes rank 5th all-time in NFL history, and is six touchdowns shy of passing Packers legend Brett Favre.

Tom Brady — a 7x Super Bowl champion and 3x NFL MVP — is the NFL's all-time leader in touchdowns with 649.