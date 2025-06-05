Report: Rodgers to sign with Steelers

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers is headed to Pittsburgh.

Rodgers, 41, has informed the Steelers he plans to fly to Pittsburgh on Friday and sign with the team ahead of next week’s mandatory minicamp, according to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. ESPN’s Adam Schefter also confirmed that Rodgers intends to participate in the minicamp.

The move ends months of speculation about the veteran quarterback’s future and signals a dramatic shift in his storied NFL career. Rodgers, who played 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers and one with the New York Jets, will now suit up for a third franchise—this time donning the black and gold of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The signing marks Rodgers’ 21st NFL season and adds a major storyline to the 2025 regular-season schedule. The Steelers will host the Packers in Week 8 for a nationally televised Sunday Night Football matchup on Oct. 26 at Acrisure Stadium. It will be Rodgers’ first time facing his former team since leaving Green Bay after the 2022 season.

Rodgers, drafted by the Packers in 2005, led the team to a Super Bowl XLV title and earned four league MVP awards (2011, 2014, 2020, 2021). He holds numerous franchise records and is widely regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks of his generation.

In 2023, Rodgers signed with the New York Jets but suffered a season-ending Achilles injury just four snaps into his debut. Though he remained active in team meetings and media, he never returned to play that season.

Rodgers now joins a Steelers roster aiming to return to playoff contention in a highly competitive AFC North.

While Packers fans may have preferred a homecoming at Lambeau Field, the Week 8 showdown in Pittsburgh will still be must-see television.