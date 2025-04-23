Watch Now
SportsNFL Draft 2025

Actions

What to do on Draft Eve: 5 affordable events to get the ball rolling

Screenshot 2025-04-23 at 2.33.31 AM.png
Karl Winter
Screenshot 2025-04-23 at 2.33.31 AM.png
Posted

TITLETOWN (NBC 26) — Here are five events you could check out today:

The Taste of the Draft also takes place Wednesday evening, but with a steep price tag.
Watch Titletown neighborhood reporter Karl Winter's full story here:

What to do on Draft Eve: Affordable events to get the ball rolling

We also broke down the NFL Draft campus map for you — watch that video below or check out the map here:

Breaking down the 2025 NFL Draft map

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
John_Miller.jpg

Learn More About Sports Reporter John Miller
Kelly Hallinan.jpg

Learn More About Sports Reporter Kelly Hallinan