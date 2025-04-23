What to do on Draft Eve: 5 affordable events to get the ball rolling

TITLETOWN (NBC 26) — Here are five events you could check out today:



Field Fest at City Stadium from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., where kids and families can get a free lunch and try football activities, like a Quarterback Challenge hosted by Patrick Mahomes' mother, Randi

Packers offensive lineman Zach Tom and team Hall of Famer Johnnie Grey signing autographs (for a fee) at St. Vincent de Paul thrift store in Ashwaubenon from 5 to 6 p.m.

Packers legend Clay Matthews signing autographs at a meet-and-greet at the Verizon store in Ashwaubenon from 6:15 until 7 p.m. — that's at 820 Willard Dr.

The Draft City Music Fest's Draft Kickoff concert and Kids Zone, at Leicht Park in downtown Green Bay from 4 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Bay Beach Amusement Park opening early for the season, from noon until 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday

The Taste of the Draft also takes place Wednesday evening, but with a steep price tag.

