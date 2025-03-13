Want a spot in the NFL Draft Theater? Here's how much it will cost you

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — While general admission to the NFL Draft is free, there are a limited number of ticket options available for those who want a premium experience.

For $3,000 per person, fans can reserve a spot in the NFL Draft Theater, where the picks will be announced, for the first round on Thursday, April 24. That package also includes:



An elevated tiered viewing platform with a sight line of the main stage.

Beer, wine, and soft drinks.

Private restrooms.

A 2025 NFL Draft premium gift.



Tickets are also available for rounds 4-7 of the draft on Saturday, April 26, for $650 per person. Premium packages for rounds two and three of the draft, which will be held Friday, April 25, have already sold out.

Those tickets are available through the NFL's partner, On Location.

There are about 2,000 seats available in the theater area, according to Nicki Ewell, the NFL's senior director of events. Those are reserved for "pre-selected fans," guests of commissioner Roger Goodell, and guests of draft prospects.

The standing room only viewing area behind the draft theater, highlighted below, is free for general admission fans on a first-come, first-served basis.

NFL The spotlighted area is free for general admission fans.

Fans can download the NFL OnePass app to register and learn more about the upcoming event, which is expected to draw around 250,000 people to the Green Bay area.