Packers' Draft history on display Tuesday evening, and in UWGB class

The Packers Hall of Fame at Lambeau Field is hosting history buffs Tuesday night, at an event called "History Night: Green Bay Draft Chronicles."



The in-person presentation goes through past Green and Gold Draft picks and decision-makers, plus the previous time the Badger State hosted the Draft

Those looking to learning more about the Packers' history at the Draft could also take a three-week course at UW Green Bay, offered three Wednesdays in April — the registration link is here

For history buffs and Cheeseheads, there are opportunities Tuesday evening to find out about the Packers' history with the NFL Draft.

"You would think it maybe would be go computerized, but they still like the old-school of moving around the magnets," Brent Hensel says, pointing to a 2022 Packers draft board.

In an exhibit he put together, Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame curator Brent Hensel is in his element.

Tuesday evening at 6, he'll host a History Night event going through key Packers draft figures ...

"This one looks at how he ranked running backs," Hensel says, referring to Ron Wolf's draft board.

... and little-known factoids.

"This is the second time Wisconsin, will be hosting the NFL Draft," he said. "And so we'll look back when the Packers hosted the 1940 NFL Draft, and the reasons behind that."

Milwaukee hosted the 1940 Draft because the Packers hosted the 1939 NFL Championship game, which was the criteria at the time.

Hensel says his presentation will be both virtual and in-person, with more information than you can see at the Draft exhibit in the Packers Hall of Fame.

"I'll look back through the decades of how the Draft has changed and how it has evolved over time," he said.

Hensel also says, if you can't get tickets to the Draft history event here in the Hall of Fame Tuesday, you can take his class over at UW Green Bay. It's called "The Packers and the Draft." The class runs for three weeks in April, and is open to anyone.