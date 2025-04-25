Historic Packers, Green Bay figures come 'back to life,' teaching history to NFL Draft visitors

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — While the NFL Draft was the main draw in Green Bay, actors and alumni helped fans celebrate the city’s legacy. From a Vince Lombardi impersonator to former Packers cheerleaders, downtown came alive with stories from the team’s past.

“I’m Vince Lombardi!”

That was the greeting from actor Matt Hohner, who spent Thursday impersonating the legendary Packers coach as fans explored downtown Green Bay.

Hohner performs with Evergreen Theatre, played Lombardi for curious NFL Draft visitors. “I’ve met people from Idaho, from California, from Washington State,” Hohner said. “People are coming from all over the place and it's just a fantastic sign for the NFL Draft tonight."

Hohner wasn’t the only one stepping into character.

Actors portrayed notable figures from Green Bay’s past, including Bryan Seroogy of the Seroogy’s chocolatier family, Marles Van Rossum, a waitress known for serving Packers players at Hotel Northland back in the day, and, of course, Curly Lambeau himself.

Across town at City Stadium, the Packers Tailgaters Band played classic fight songs as real former Packers cheerleaders brought the crowd to life.

“Golden Girls, Packerettes, and the Sideliners that cheered for the Packers throughout the years,” said Lynn Cisler, one of the returning cheerleaders.

Women who cheered in the 1950s through the 1980s took to the field again—waving pom poms and reliving their game day memories. Among them were Donna Giese and Donna McNeill, who originally cheered at City Stadium decades ago and returned to their old stomping grounds for this once-in-a-lifetime celebration.

“Go Pack Go!” they chanted in unison.

The perfect end to a perfect trail full of heritage and history.