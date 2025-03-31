Green Bay Police say they're 'beyond prepared' for the NFL Draft

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — With a little more than three weeks to go before the area around Lambeau Field is transformed for the NFL Draft, Green Bay Police want to offer some peace of mind for people attending.

Construction and road closures have recently started around Lambeau, and everything is starting to come together.

However, since Green Bay has never hosted an event of this size, you may be concerned about your safety.

Green Bay Police say they're teaming up with area fire departments, state police, surrounding public safety groups, and the Brown County Sheriff's Office to ensure there are enough resources to patrol Green Bay and the Lambeau Field area at all times during the Draft Experience.

Green Bay Police Captain Ben Allen says the venue next to Lambeau will have a fence around it to keep everyone secure, and authorities will always be patrolling.

"We are beyond prepared for this event. There is no doubt," Capt. Allen said. "We rack our brains day and night about different contingencies for different things that might happen, and we've put a plan together for each one of those things."

Capt. Allen says he's been busy the last few weeks answering neighbors' questions, especially around Lambeau.

He says police are prepared, and they're looking forward to keeping everyone safe for this once-in-a-lifetime event.