Watch Now
SportsNFL Draft 2025

Actions

Fanbase Checklist: Talking to every NFL fanbase at the NFL Draft

With all 32 fanbases represented at the NFL Draft, our Avi Carr-Gloth talked to fans of each team to hear their thoughts about the weekend and their team.
Posted

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The NFL Draft is a unique event for two main reasons.

The free three-day event takes place during the off-season, when no games are played, and every team's fanbase has new players to get excited about.

With the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay, our Avi Carr-Gloth decided to speak to a member of every NFL fanbase to hear their thoughts on the weekend, their own fanbase and how some Wisconsinites became fans of non-Packer teams.

Watch the video above to hear from every NFL fanbase.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
John_Miller.jpg

Learn More About Sports Reporter John Miller
Kelly Hallinan.jpg

Learn More About Sports Reporter Kelly Hallinan