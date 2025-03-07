EAA cancels camping on its grounds for NFL Draft, citing lack of interest

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — EAA Airventure Oshkosh says it will no longer be offering camping on its grounds for the NFL Draft.

EAA made the announcement Friday, saying it is discontinuing the offer because not enough people were interested.

"Due to a limited response to the availability of EAA’s Camp Scholler campsites for the NFL Draft being held in Green Bay in April, EAA has decided to close the offering and focus on preparing the grounds for July’s EAA AirVenture Oshkosh fly-in convention.



Those who held reservations with EAA will be refunded their camping fees and connected to other local accommodation options for the NFL Draft." EAA

The NFL Draft takes place inside and around Lambeau Field and the Titletown District from April 24 through April 26. It is expected to draw 250,000 people to the region.