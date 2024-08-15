Going to the NFL Draft in Green Bay? You can stay at an EAA campground

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Experimental Aircraft Association — EAA — says it will open one of its camping areas to accommodate football fans during next year's NFL Draft in Green Bay.

EAA said in a news release that Camp Scholler's campsites will be open from April 19-29, 2025 to help meet the demand. The NFL Draft is taking place from April 24-26.

The Draft is expected to bring about 250,000 people to the region.

Campsites may be reserved beginning Friday, Aug. 16 through the EAA website. A three-night minimum stay is required at $175 per night, including all taxes and fees. Full payments are required when reservations are made.

“With hundreds of thousands of football fans coming to northeast Wisconsin, accommodations are at a premium and people have asked if we would be available to assist,” EAA Director of Events Chris Farrell said in the release. “As our drive-in campground is well prepared for large groups during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh and other events, we are able to open Camp Scholler for 10 days while the football world is focused on Green Bay.”

EAA says each campsite has access to water and electricity for one camper or recreational vehicle. Space will also be available for one vehicle or two motorcycles. Extra vehicles will have to be parked in an overflow parking lot for $25 per day per vehicle.

EAA says if you reserve a campsite, it is also providing two complimentary passes to the Aviation Museum and a 20 percent discount certificate to buy merchandise at the Barnstormer Boutique inside the museum. The passes and discount are valid through April 30.

“Our campground’s easy access to Green Bay via Interstate 41 is an advantage for NFL fans attending the draft,” Farrell said in the release. “This unique opportunity also gives NFL draft fans an opportunity to discover the world of flight as shared through EAA’s Spirit of Aviation.”

EAA says Camp Scholler will close on April 29 to prepare for that year's EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh 2025, which is taking place July 21-27.