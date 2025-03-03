Austin Straubel International Airport bringing aesthetic additions for NFL Draft

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — If you're traveling to Green Bay for the NFL Draft, Austin Straubel International Airport will have some visually appealing additions.

Airport leaders say completed and ongoing projects include:



The Grand Lobby — Will have upgraded furniture and new green spaces, reflecting the beauty and character of Northeast Wisconsin and Upper Michigan.



— Will have upgraded furniture and new green spaces, reflecting the beauty and character of Northeast Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. Oneida Nation artwork — Was put up in February throughout both concourses and will be on display until August.



Was put up in February throughout both concourses and will be on display until August. The Sky Lounge — Will have new vending machines with more food and drink options.

Will have new vending machines with more food and drink options. The Arcade — Will be revamped for new gaming experiences.

“The space that travelers see when they get to Green Bay is important to kick-off their experience in our community,” Airport Director Marty Piette said in a news release. “We want them to feel immersed in the Wisconsin atmosphere as we provide high-quality service.”

The airport also says that when travelers arrive for the draft, the Concourse Lounges will feature comfortable seating with large TVs set up for sports fans to enjoy games and live coverage of the event.

Additionally, light catering and grab and go snacks inspired by Wisconsin's local food and drinks will be available for purchase.

“We are truly looking forward to welcoming so many people into Northeast Wisconsin during the draft,” Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach said. “The time and energy the airport is putting into renovations, upgrades and draft-week experiences will highlight what a great host our community is for large events.”

According to the airport, additional completed projects include a costumer service counter, a veterans' area, Packers heritage, Packers hall, in-terminal signage, draft bikes display, family rooms, mother's rooms and lobby signage with routes.

GRB will also have more nonstop flight options during Draft week, including from New York City and Salt Lake City.