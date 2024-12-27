GRB resuming nonstop flights to Fort Myers, Denver in 2025

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport (GRB) is resuming their nonstop services to Fort Myers and Denver in 2025, the airport announced on Friday.

Starting on January 30, passengers can fly directly with Sun Country Airlines from GRB to Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) in Fort Myers with flights departing on Sundays and Tuesdays, according to the media release.

In May, Frontier Airlines will resume the nonstop service from GRB to Denver International Airport (DEN). These flights will be available on Mondays and Fridays.

GRB is also preparing to accommodate NFL draft attendees. According to GRB, Delta Airlines has announced more nonstop flights to Green Bay operating between April 23 and April 27, including from Salt Lake City (SLC) and LaGuardia Airport (LGA) in New York City. Additional services to Atlanta, Minneapolis and Detroit have also been included, according to the release.

The airport adds that for those who want to get out of town during the Draft, Orlando International Airport (MCO) is another nonstop destination to consider.

“Anytime airlines commit to adding direct flights to our region, it’s a win-win for everyone,” says County Executive Troy Streckenbach. “We truly appreciate this investment in GRB and hope that our community will respond by supporting flying out of GRB.”

Additionally, United Airlines has added extra service to Chicago (ORD), according to GRB.

“It’s great to see airlines like Delta and United make these types of accommodations as the demand continues to grow,” said Marty Piette, Airport Director. “We expect to see a major uptick in traffic for the draft and we’re excited about the opportunity to help football fans across the U.S. travel to Green Bay.”

