9 local breweries team up to craft a limited-edition beer for the NFL Draft

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — On Broadway, the community-based organization behind maintaining and promoting Green Bay's Broadway District, has announced on Tuesday that nine local breweries have teamed up to craft a special, limited edition beer for the upcoming NFL Draft in Green Bay.

The newly introduced 8th Round Downtown Pale Ale is described as a "hoppy and refreshing hazy pale ale," with a delicious blend of grapefruit, pine and peach flavors on top of a "silky-smooth" body.

Participating local breweries include:



Ahnapee Brewery

Badger State Brewing Company

Cocoon Brewing Company

Copper State Brewing Co.

Hinterland

Noble Roots Brewing Company

Stillmank Brewing Co.

Titletown Brewing Co.

Zambaldi Beer

The beer will be available beginning the week of the draft in April.

"The spirit of brewing is alive and well in Green Bay and we’d like to formally announce that the rumors around the draft are true", said Andrew Fabry, owner of Badger State Brewing Company. "Badger State is honored to host a special collaborative beer being produced for Green Bay’s Draft in April. This beer is going to be available at the Draft City Music Fest and also local breweries around the greater Green Bay area during draft week."

Draft Music Fest is part of Touchdown Downtown, a multi-day event happening throughout downtown Green Bay from Apr. 23 until Apr. 26.