600,000 fans attended the draft over all three days, the NFL says

Matt Ludtke/AP
Fans crowd around the draft stage during the second round of the NFL football draft, Friday, April 25, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The NFL Draft brought fans to Green Bay in big numbers.

The league says 600,000 fans attended the event over the course of three days, far surpassing expectations in the NFL's smallest market. Leading up to the draft, officials indicated they expected between 250,000-350,000 to attend.

Saturday was the busiest day, with an estimated 220,000 coming through the gates.

Fans cheer during the third day of the NFL football draft, Saturday, April 26, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Last year, Detroit set a new draft record with an attendance of 775,000. 600,000 attended Nashville's draft in 2019.

