2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay was second most-watched ever, league says

NEW YORK (NBC 26) — Not only did the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay exceed expectations in the league's smallest market with 600,000 people attending, but it also delivered in terms of viewership.

The NFL announced Tuesday that this year's Draft was the second-most watched ever, averaging 7.5 million viewers over the three-day event.

The first round drew an average of 13.6 million viewers

Rounds two and three averaged 7.5 million viewers

Rounds 4-7 averaged 4.3 million viewers, the highest-watched Day 3 in NFL Draft history

Viewership for this year's NFL Draft was up 27% compared to the 2024 event in Detroit, according to the NFL.

The most-watched Draft on record was in 2020, which was held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.