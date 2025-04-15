Watch Now
17 prospects slated to attend NFL Draft in Green Bay in person

Matt Kohls
The NFL Draft theater rises above Lombardi Avenue on Monday, April 14.
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The National Football League says 17 prospects are "confirmed" to attend the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay, according to a release from the league Monday evening.

That's up from the 2024 Draft in Detroit, when 13 prospects accepted invitations to be in the green room for the event.

The list of 17 includes the three college stars that most mock drafts anticipate will be the top three selections in the Draft: quarterback Cam Ward (from the University of Miami), defensive back and wide receiver Travis Hunter (from the University of Colorado) and defensive end Abdul Carter (from Penn State).

Notably absent from the list are Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Georgia edge rusher Jalon Walker, and Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka.

The players confirmed to attend this year’s NFL Draft to date, in alphabetical order by last name:

1)
Tyler Booker
G
Alabama
2)
Jihaad Cambell
LB
Alabama
3)
Will Campbell
T
LSU
4)
Abdul Carter
DE
Penn State
5)
Jaxson Dart
QB
Mississippi
6)
Matthew Golden
WR
Texas
7)
Mason Graham
DT
Michigan
8)
Travis Hunter
DB/WR
Colorado
9)
Ashton Jeanty
RB
Boise State
10)
Will Johnson
DB
Michigan
11)
Tetairoa McMillan
WR
Arizona
12)
Jalen Milroe
QB
Alabama
13)
Josh Simmons
T
Ohio State
14)
Malaki Starks
DB
Georgia
15)
Shemar Stewart
DE
Texas A&M
16)
Cameron Ward
QB
Miami (Fla.)
17)
Mykel Williams
DE
Georgia

The first round of the Draft begins Thursday, April 24, at 7 p.m. Central time, when Tennessee Titans will be on the clock. The league expects the first round to wrap up around 10:30 p.m. Central.

The Draft continues Friday, April 25, with Rounds 2-3. The Draft will conclude on Saturday, April 26, with Rounds 4-7.

Per the list above, three colleges – Alabama (three players), Georgia (two) and Michigan (two) – will have multiple players on-site. The Southeastern Conference leads all conferences with nine prospects confirmed to attend, followed by the Big Ten (four), Big 12 (two), Atlantic Coast Conference (one) and Mountain West Conference (one).

Screenshot 2025-04-14 at 7.31.15 PM.png
Workers unveil a banner at Lambeau Field on Monday.

