17 prospects slated to attend NFL Draft in Green Bay in person

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The National Football League says 17 prospects are "confirmed" to attend the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay, according to a release from the league Monday evening.

That's up from the 2024 Draft in Detroit, when 13 prospects accepted invitations to be in the green room for the event.

The list of 17 includes the three college stars that most mock drafts anticipate will be the top three selections in the Draft: quarterback Cam Ward (from the University of Miami), defensive back and wide receiver Travis Hunter (from the University of Colorado) and defensive end Abdul Carter (from Penn State).

Notably absent from the list are Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Georgia edge rusher Jalon Walker, and Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka.

The players confirmed to attend this year’s NFL Draft to date, in alphabetical order by last name:



1)

Tyler Booker

G

Alabama

2)

Jihaad Cambell

LB

Alabama

3)

Will Campbell

T

LSU

4)

Abdul Carter

DE

Penn State

5)

Jaxson Dart

QB

Mississippi

6)

Matthew Golden

WR

Texas

7)

Mason Graham

DT

Michigan

8)

Travis Hunter

DB/WR

Colorado

9)

Ashton Jeanty

RB

Boise State

10)

Will Johnson

DB

Michigan

11)

Tetairoa McMillan

WR

Arizona

12)

Jalen Milroe

QB

Alabama

13)

Josh Simmons

T

Ohio State

14)

Malaki Starks

DB

Georgia

15)

Shemar Stewart

DE

Texas A&M

16)

Cameron Ward

QB

Miami (Fla.)

17)

Mykel Williams

DE

Georgia



The first round of the Draft begins Thursday, April 24, at 7 p.m. Central time, when Tennessee Titans will be on the clock. The league expects the first round to wrap up around 10:30 p.m. Central.

The Draft continues Friday, April 25, with Rounds 2-3. The Draft will conclude on Saturday, April 26, with Rounds 4-7.

Per the list above, three colleges – Alabama (three players), Georgia (two) and Michigan (two) – will have multiple players on-site. The Southeastern Conference leads all conferences with nine prospects confirmed to attend, followed by the Big Ten (four), Big 12 (two), Atlantic Coast Conference (one) and Mountain West Conference (one).