New London teen’s Olympic luge journey brings community together at local watch party

GREENVILLE (NBC 26) — What began as a fun day on the ice has turned into an Olympic pathway for a New London teenager.

Fifteen-year-old Caleb Dusek, a sophomore at New London High School, is working his way through the USA Luge development pipeline after first trying the sport during the Titletown Winter Games in 2022.

Dusek said he discovered luge through a “slider search” event in Green Bay, where coaches invite the public to try the sport while also identifying potential athletes.

“I pretty much got into it by accident,” Dusek said. “I just went out one day because it sounded fun.”

At the end of the event, a coach approached him about traveling to Lake Placid, New York, for a screening camp. Dusek spent a week sliding on the track, and shortly after, he was invited to join the team.

“It was just something really, really fun,” he said. “I had no clue it was even happening.”

In 2024, Dusek was named to the Junior Development Team. During his first year, he medaled at the Empire State Winter Games and recorded the fastest start at the boys’ youth national competition. In May 2025, he earned a spot on the Youth National Team.

Earlier this year, Dusek placed second in his first international competition and most recently qualified for Junior Nationals in March. He now trains at the Olympic Training Center in Lake Placid while balancing school and athletics.

His long-term goal is to represent Team USA at the 2034 Winter Olympics in Park City, Utah.

“Olympics are definitely a part of my goal,” Dusek said. “My goal right now is to be in the 2034 Winter Olympics in Park City, Utah.”

On Wednesday night, Dusek’s family hosted a watch party at a Greenville restaurant, giving community members a chance to watch the Olympics, learn more about luge and meet the athlete. Dusek brought pieces of his gear and spent time answering questions about the sport.

He said the event was also an opportunity to introduce more people to luge.

“Luge is a very kind of underrated sport,” Dusek said. “Not many people know about it.”

For Dusek, the local support was meaningful.

“It means a lot,” he said. “People always asking me questions, supporting me. It means a lot.”