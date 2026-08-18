Neenah football enters Week 1 with confidence

NEENAH (NBC 26) — With Week 1 of the high school football season just days away, Neenah is entering the season with c onfidence after a summer focused on development, preparation and building chemistry.

Head Coach Steve Jung said the Rockets are further along entering the season than they have been in previous years. The offense has been installed for several weeks, while the team has benefited from more time working together during the summer.

Jung also made a change to the team's approach after last season, saying Neenah practiced too much and was worn down late in the year.

"We really talked a lot about in the offseason, so we reduced the amount of time," Jung said.

One of the biggest surprises for Jung has been the defense. Neenah returns just three starters from last year's unit, with most of the returning players being underclassmen.

"They're really operating at a high level, playing fast and really confident," Jung said.

Junior defensive lineman Tyler Resch said that speed and physicality have stood out during the summer.

"I love how fast we really play," Resch said. "We're really fast to the ball. We're really physical."

Resch also pointed to the team's chemistry as a strength. He said the defensive unit has grown closer by spending time together both on and off the field.

That chemistry could be tested immediately.

Neenah opens the season against Notre Dame Academy, a team that reached the Division 2 state championship game last season.

"It's a great measuring stick for us to see where we're at," Jung said. “There’s no doubt that we’ve watched them on film and they’re very good."

Quarterback Ashton Van Beek is entering his fourth season with the Rockets. Jung said Van Beek's leadership has been just as valuable as his production on the field.

"He's just a great kid and he takes being the leader of this team very seriously," Jung said.

Van Beek said he has noticed improvement throughout the team during the offseason, from the weight room to practice.

"I'm just super excited to just go out there and play," Van Beek said.

The Rockets are also looking to diversify their offense. While the running game remains a staple, Jung said Neenah wants to make greater use of its passing attack and take advantage of Van Beek's ability as both a runner and passer.

Van Beek said the added passing emphasis could help take some pressure off him physically.

"It doesn't beat me up as much," he said.

Neenah enters the season with a goal of competing for a conference championship, but Jung knows the schedule will provide challenges from the start.

After Notre Dame, the Rockets face another major test against Arrowhead.

"Every week's a challenge, and we have to stay focused one game at a time," Jung said.