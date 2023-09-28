Milwaukee Bucks release '0' Damian Lillard jersey

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday released the new 0 jersey for incoming player Damian Lillard.

As TMJ4 News reported, Lillard was traded by Portland to play alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee on Wednesday. The deal ends his 11-year run with the Trail Blazers and a three-month saga surrounding Lillard's wish to be moved elsewhere in hopes of winning an NBA title. The seven-time All-Star goes from the Trail Blazers to the Bucks in a three-team deal that sends Jrue Holiday from the Bucks to Portland, Deandre Ayton from Phoenix to Portland and Jusuf Nurkic from the Blazers to the Suns.

