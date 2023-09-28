Bucks fans, organization react to Damian Lillard trade: 'Now we have 2 stars in Milwaukee'

MILWAUKEE — A typical Wednesday turned into an earth-shattering day for Milwaukee Bucks fans.

The Milwaukee Bucks confirmed they have acquired Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers as part of a three-team trade, which also includes the Phoenix Suns.

As part of the deal, the Bucks traded guard Jrue Holiday and a 2029 first-round draft pick to the Trail Blazers, as well as guard Grayson Allen to the Suns.

Portland received the rights to swap first-round draft picks with Milwaukee in 2028 and 2030, the Bucks shared.

“I was actually playing 2K with my friends and the bomb dropped that Dame was coming to Milwaukee,” recalled Bucks fan, Tavian Kimmins. “All of us just exploded. Finally, someone who can run the pick and roll with Giannis.”

It’s excitement Milwaukee city and county leaders are taking part in, too

Mayor Cavalier Johnson saying “I think that folks are energized, folks are really, really energized by having Dame come to Milwaukee and I'm excited about it, too.”

“As a Milwaukee Bucks fan myself I didn't think we had the opportunity to bring Damian Lillard to Milwaukee but I think it’s going to be an exciting season,” said County Executive, David Crowley.

Prior to the official announcement, Bucks President Peter Feigin said the trade is all part of the plan to bring another ring to Milwaukee.

“I would say that the Bucks today are a championship-caliber team and that’s the way we've positioned ourselves,” Feigin said. “We're going to continue to look to build on that.”

As for the Greek Freak's role in his potential new teammate:

“There’s no secret that this team is built around Giannis,” Feigin said.

But the trade doesn't come without its heartaches as the team would be saying goodbye to player and community advocate, Jrue Holiday, in the process.

“Without Jrue, we wouldn't have been able to win that ring so it’s sad to see him go,” said Kimmins.

But the chance to bring another all-star to Brew City is enough to get fans pumped for the team's future.

“With Dame, it’s like a blockbuster player, you know what I'm saying? Now we have two stars in Milwaukee. When's the last time that happened?”