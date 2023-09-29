Bucks blockbuster trade: Giannis breaks silence, team to host Damian Lillard welcome rally

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo broke his silence on the team's blockbuster trade.

HOT OFF THE PRESS: Milwaukee Bucks release '0' Damian Lillard jersey

On Wednesday, Milwaukee acquired Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard, sending Jrue Holiday in return.

Jeffrey Phelps/AP Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard(0) drives against Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo(34) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Giannis gave his reaction in a new article by Bleacher Report. The Greek Freak said, "It's a bittersweet day for the city of Milwaukee. You get Dame, who is a great player, but you lose a great guy. Jrue took us to the promised land. I'm 10 years in now. I know it's a business. At the end of the day, Jrue will always be my brother for life. He's one of the best human beings I've been around. But we've got to focus on the goal to win the championship. Dame wants this. He's hungry to win, and he's going to push us. I'm very happy to have him on our team."

Bleacher Report says when the deal was announced, Lillard received a text from Giannis that said, "Let's get this [explicit] championship."

Lillard said his goodbye to Portland in a series of tweets Thursday evening:

RipCity Forever ❤️… Dame Time has run out 🫡 pic.twitter.com/Rnm8oT5qF7 — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) September 28, 2023

"As this chapter of my life ends, I look back and realize how special it was. Even this moment I feel sad that we never accomplished what I so badly wanted to," Lillard tweeted. "I don't cry much, but I know my love for you is real because I am for sure dropping some tears right now... I do believe a day will come where I put a Blazers uniform on again, and hopefully by then I'll be forgiven for breaking your hearts along with my own."

We'll get a first look at the Bucks' new look when training camp starts next week.

TMJ4

Less than 24 hours after the deal went down, fans were packing the Bucks Pro Shop at Fiserv Forum, grabbing jerseys bearing the name of the newest Buck. To say they're excited would be an understatement. The Bucks say by Thursday morning, they had seen more than 200 Lillard jerseys already sold online. Larger shipments are expected in the coming weeks.

The Milwaukee Bucks also announced Thursday evening that there will be a "Dame Welcome Rally" at the plaza at Fiserv Forum on Saturday, Sept. 30. Fans are encouraged to arrive beginning at 2 p.m.

There will be music and members of the Bucks Entertainment Network, including Bango. Food and beverages will be available for purchase at the plaza, The Beer Garden, and in Deer District establishments.

Limited quantities of Lillard’s Bucks jersey will be available at the Bucks Pro Shop at Fiserv Forum. Fans can also purchase his Bucks jersey at the Bucks Pro Shop at Bayshore Mall or at shop.bucks.com