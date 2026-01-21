Pat Murphy connects with Brewers fans during Green Bay tour stop

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Brewers fans packed the Epic Event Center as Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy made a stop in Green Bay on his "Pat Murphy Tour."

The back-to-back National League Manager of the Year shared stories with the crowd and answered fan questions, touching on his viral "pocket pancake" moment, stories from the dugout, bringing his children onstage and FaceTiming players Caleb Durbin and Joey Ortiz.

"Being able to connect with fans and go to places that don't often get a chance to come down to Milwaukee has been very educational for me to learn more about who these people are," Murphy said.

"At first I thought it sounded like a good idea, but now I want to do this every year," he added. "If I'm part of the Brewers, I want to reach out to these people. It's been rewarding to know the support we have. I wish our players would realize these fans might live four hours away in Eau Claire or Wausau and still love the Brewers. It's pretty impactful."